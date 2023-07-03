Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1 %

ALSN opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

