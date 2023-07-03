Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) vs. Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Financial Survey

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $122.74 million 0.96 -$32.03 million ($1.00) -3.16 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 318.60 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -33.28% -36.13% -17.43% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Allot Communications and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allot Communications and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allot Communications currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.78%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Allot Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Allot Communications

(Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

About Wearable Devices

(Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.