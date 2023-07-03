Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 33,501 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

