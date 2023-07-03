Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Celanese by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.