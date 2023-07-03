Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $7,422,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $7,217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $5,764,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

