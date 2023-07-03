Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,005 shares of company stock worth $61,797,775. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

