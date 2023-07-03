Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $275.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

