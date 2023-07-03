Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.76%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

