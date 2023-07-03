Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 871,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,084 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

