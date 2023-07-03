Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $182.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

