Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

