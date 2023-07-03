Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

AYI stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.