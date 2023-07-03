Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,025 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

