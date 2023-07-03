Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,060 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

