Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

