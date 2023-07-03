Allworth Financial LP Has $309,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

