Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IP opened at $31.81 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

