Allworth Financial LP Purchases 149 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 853,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

