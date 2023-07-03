Allworth Financial LP Purchases 311 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

NYSE K opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

