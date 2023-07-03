Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $329.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

