Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $100.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.