Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $145.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

