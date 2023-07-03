Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

