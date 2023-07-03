Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.