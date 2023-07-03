Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

