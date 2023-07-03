Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Optas LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Optas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

