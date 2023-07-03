Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

