Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.