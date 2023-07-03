Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.