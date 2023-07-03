Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

