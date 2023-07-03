Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

