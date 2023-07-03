American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.64.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $193.94 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

