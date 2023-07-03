Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

