Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
