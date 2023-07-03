Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 3,015,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,677.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Up 3.4 %

AMFPF opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. HSBC upgraded Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

