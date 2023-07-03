Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE B opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 383.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 290,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 487,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

