Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

