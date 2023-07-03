Analysts Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target at $13.33

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.