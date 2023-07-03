Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.68 $24.75 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.02 -$61.00 million ($0.18) -30.44

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.04% -0.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy



Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About ReNew Energy Global



ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

