Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 189,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

