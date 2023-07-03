Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

