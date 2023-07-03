Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 846,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $139,571,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 52.7% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

