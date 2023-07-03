Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

