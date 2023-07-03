Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 145,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.