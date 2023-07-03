Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 846,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 52.7% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

