Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

