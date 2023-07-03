Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

NYSE ARW opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $145.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

