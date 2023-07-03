Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

