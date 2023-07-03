Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.75 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

