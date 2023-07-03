Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 38,176 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 330.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

