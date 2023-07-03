Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 265,540 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

